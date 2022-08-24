Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.12. 12,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,536. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.63.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

