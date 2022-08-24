Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ross Stores by 34.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 47.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $437,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,313. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $125.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.94.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

