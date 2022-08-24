Marco Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.68 and its 200-day moving average is $97.12.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

