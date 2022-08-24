Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Shares of V traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.01. The company had a trading volume of 32,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,308. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $391.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

