Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.28. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,141. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

