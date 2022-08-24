Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.11. The company had a trading volume of 30,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,632. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.