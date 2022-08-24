Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.54

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.54 and traded as low as C$23.33. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$23.41, with a volume of 106,328 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 584.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.51.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 1,900.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank bought 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,479.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$81,479.76. In other news, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank acquired 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.32 per share, with a total value of C$81,479.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$81,479.76. Also, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total transaction of C$273,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$602,060.20.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

