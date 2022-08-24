Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.86

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and traded as high as $15.96. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 14,319 shares changing hands.

Malvern Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,134,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

