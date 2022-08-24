Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.86

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and traded as high as $15.96. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 14,319 shares changing hands.
Malvern Bancorp Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp
Malvern Bancorp Company Profile
Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.