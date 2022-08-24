Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.24

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $4.26. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 3,105 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $812.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

