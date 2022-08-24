Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Shares Down 11.1%

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating) fell 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 608,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 206,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Magnum Goldcorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Magnum Goldcorp Company Profile

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

