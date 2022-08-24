Lyra (LYRA) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Lyra (LYRA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Lyra has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One Lyra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lyra has a total market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $90,741.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00769315 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016125 BTC.
About Lyra
The official website for Lyra is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain.
Lyra Coin Trading
