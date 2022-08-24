Lyra (LYRA) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Lyra (LYRA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Lyra has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One Lyra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lyra has a total market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $90,741.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00769315 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016125 BTC.

About Lyra

The official website for Lyra is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain.

Lyra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lyra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lyra using one of the exchanges listed above.

