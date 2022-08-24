Lympo (LYM) Hits Market Cap of $4.45 Million

Lympo (LYM) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Lympo has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $518,979.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,648.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004666 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003843 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00128562 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033540 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00075198 BTC.
Lympo Profile
LYM is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io.
Lympo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
