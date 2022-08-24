Lympo (LYM) Hits Market Cap of $4.45 Million

Lympo (LYM) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Lympo has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $518,979.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,648.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003843 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00128562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00075198 BTC.

Lympo Profile

LYM is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io.

Lympo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

