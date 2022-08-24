Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 2,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 748,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of -1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74.
Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma
Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
