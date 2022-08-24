Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 2,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 748,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of -1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

