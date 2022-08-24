Lunyr Achieves Market Capitalization of $38,388.49 (LUN)

Lunyr (LUN) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Lunyr has a market cap of $38,388.49 and approximately $17.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,418.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003833 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00082775 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lunyr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.