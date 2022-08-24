Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.32

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 157220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Lumina Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Lumina Gold Stock Down 11.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$118.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.50.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold ( CVE:LUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

