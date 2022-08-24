Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali Sells 8,781 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Lumentum Stock Performance
Shares of LITE stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.10. 632,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,882. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.52.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lumentum (LITE)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.