Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

