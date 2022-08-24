Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,150 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 5.3% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $211.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,778. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.40.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

