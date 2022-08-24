Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in BorgWarner by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in BorgWarner by 5.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 144,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 12.9% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.36. 17,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.39.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.28%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.