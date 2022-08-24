Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 1.9% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,473.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 356,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,826,000 after buying an additional 346,780 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 38.7% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 791.1% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 34,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 30,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FIS shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.74.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.60. 49,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,213. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

