LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Announces GBX 2.30 Dividend

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LondonMetric Property Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 225.60 ($2.73) on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 223.80 ($2.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 290.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 252.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alistair Elliott acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($142,580.96). In other news, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £663,230.80 ($801,390.53). Also, insider Alistair Elliott bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($142,580.96).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About LondonMetric Property

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMP shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 299.67 ($3.62).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

