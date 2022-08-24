Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA) Shares Down 0.1%

Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.45. Approximately 706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

Loncar China Biopharma ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.

