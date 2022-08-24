Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA) Shares Down 0.1%

Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.45. Approximately 706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.
Loncar China Biopharma ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loncar China Biopharma ETF (CHNA)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Loncar China Biopharma ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar China Biopharma ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.