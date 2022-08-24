Lokken Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Employers by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Employers by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Employers by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Employers

In other news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $491,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,504.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Employers Stock Down 1.3 %

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE:EIG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,569. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $43.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.05.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.72 million. Employers had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Employers Profile

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.