Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 419 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lokken Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,262,000 after buying an additional 1,504,842 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,093,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,811,000 after buying an additional 266,161 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 743,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,479 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 765,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,630,194. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $182.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

