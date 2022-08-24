Lokken Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,253. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $15.04.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

