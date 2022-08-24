Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after buying an additional 165,714 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,931 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.92. The stock had a trading volume of 29,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,169. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

