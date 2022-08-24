Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $449,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,376,000 after purchasing an additional 190,845 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.18.

PPG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.52. 19,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,111. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.64 and its 200 day moving average is $127.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

