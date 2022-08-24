Lokken Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lokken Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.
NYSE V traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.43. 78,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751,308. The company has a market cap of $392.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.40 and a 200 day moving average of $209.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
