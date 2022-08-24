Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys 1,143 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,118 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after buying an additional 759,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,768,000 after buying an additional 826,241 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,333,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,753,000 after purchasing an additional 533,624 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

