Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF accounts for 2.3% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned about 2.54% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,033,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 2,275.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000.

Get VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF alerts:

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of RAAX stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $25.65. 8,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,401. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $29.93.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.