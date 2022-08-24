LockTrip Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LOC)

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $13.07 million and approximately $15,013.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00005080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000369 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LockTrip Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.