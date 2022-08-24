loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Chairman Purchases $211,076.80 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 131,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $211,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,377,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

loanDepot Stock Performance

LDI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. 414,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $8.89.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.