Lith Token (LITx) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $26,684.00

Lith Token (LITx) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Lith Token has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. One Lith Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Lith Token has a market cap of $4.49 million and $26,684.00 worth of Lith Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00766457 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016204 BTC.
Lith Token Coin Profile
Lith Token’s total supply is 5,417,770,823 coins and its circulating supply is 4,002,559,632 coins. Lith Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Lith Token Coin Trading
