Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $367.00

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.31 million and $367.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.22 or 0.00942151 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,271.83 or 1.00097173 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000300 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 764,454,731 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

