LINKA (LINKA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,577.00

LINKA (LINKA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LINKA has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $770,560.40 and approximately $1,577.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003800 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00128620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033253 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00081150 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.