Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.17

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.17 and traded as high as $13.43. Limoneira shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 17,045 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Limoneira Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $239.25 million, a PE ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Limoneira Increases Dividend

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $57,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,763.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limoneira

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Limoneira by 331.6% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 583,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 447,972 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 40.5% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Limoneira by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

