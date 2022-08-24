Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.42

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 150950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$134.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Liberty Gold

In related news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at C$92,610. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 139,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,145.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Featured Stories

