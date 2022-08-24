Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,447 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,313,000 after acquiring an additional 47,583 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Capital Ltd now owns 310,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,078,000 after acquiring an additional 18,601 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.60. 29,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,977. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $102.14 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average is $126.51.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

