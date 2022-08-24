Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading Down 7.5%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 20,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,037,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LXRX shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director International S.C.A. Artal acquired 16,173,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $40,434,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,433,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,083,152.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.