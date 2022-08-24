Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading Down 7.5%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRXGet Rating)’s stock price was down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 20,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,037,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LXRX shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director International S.C.A. Artal acquired 16,173,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $40,434,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,433,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,083,152.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

