Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.87.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.