Lendlease Group (LLC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.11 on September 20th

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

