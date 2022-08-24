Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Stock Price Down 6%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 4,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 55,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Legend Power Systems Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 11.07. The company has a market cap of C$27.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.30 million. Research analysts predict that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

