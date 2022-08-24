Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,102 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $1,437,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 977.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 133,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,235,000 after purchasing an additional 120,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,428. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

