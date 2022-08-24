Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 0.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,415 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Kornit Digital stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $30.32. 706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,631. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $181.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

