Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.51. 210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,625. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $179.13 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.54.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.88.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

