Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,461 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.03.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.63. 179,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,584,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.12 and its 200-day moving average is $200.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $424.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

