Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after purchasing an additional 400,777 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $931,701,000 after acquiring an additional 336,188 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,799,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $663,014,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.33. 2,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.96.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

