Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Summit Insights decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,286. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.