Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $282,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,405,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,934,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,462,000 after acquiring an additional 93,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,524,000 after acquiring an additional 142,899 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,904,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,862. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

