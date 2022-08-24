Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 16,683.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1,388.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of USO stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.34. 10,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,323. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.98. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

